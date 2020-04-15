To the editor:
On behalf of the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Board of Directors, we would like to convey our deepest and sincerest appreciation for the incredible hard work performed by the entire Cameron Hospital team. Over the last several weeks, you have come together for our patients and our community in extraordinary ways to prepare for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As activity has increased at the hospital and in the community, we are seeing the benefits of your preparation and collaboration. Cameron is not only supporting the needs of patients and employees, but they are also providing guidance and assistance to public officials and many employers in the area.
This pandemic has led us to a set of events unprecedented in our lifetime. We see how hard everyone is working together for our patients, employees and so many others across Steuben County and beyond.
Teams from across the organization are meeting around the clock, seven days a week. They are sharing best practices, developing policies and continuing to develop additional emergency plans to address staffing issues, space, supplies, testing and other logistical considerations for managing a potential surge of patients.
We are in this together. This pandemic is the single biggest challenge in the history of Cameron. You have shown we can adapt well to accommodate our highest priority which is patient and staff safety and care. Our hats go off to our nurses, physicians, first responders and all healthcare workers. They rarely get the recognition they should for the vital work they do. Thank you for making sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty.
You are the helpers and heroes we look to and we deeply appreciate it.
Deb McHenry
Cameron Hospital board president
