To the editor:
I have always been taught not to "toot my own horn" but at this time of decision making, I feel strongly that I need to share with you a little bit about my son, Sheriff Dave Cserep.
Dave has been dedicated to our country and our community throughout his life and career.
As a high school student, Dave attended the Indiana State Police Youth Camp and earned the Roy T. Sheets Memorial "Top Camper" Award.
Upon graduation from high school, he joined the Air Force and began his law enforcement career as a member of the Air Force Police. While stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he earned the John Levitow Award, which is the highest honor presented to a graduate of the Air Force Enlisted Professional Military Education.
He returned from the Air Force and was recruited to serve with our local law enforcement community by working under the leadership of then Police Chief Buck Keesler. While raising a family and working full time, including night shifts for both the city and county, he was also able to earn his four-year degree in criminal justice.
He continued his service to our country by serving in the U.S. Army Reserve/National Guard for over 16 years. He actively served in Guantanamo, Iraq and Afghanistan and retired as Major David Cserep.
Dave has invested in our community not only through his service as a law enforcement officer, but has dedicated countless hours and is actively involved as a volunteer with a number of communiy organizations including 4H, Warm A Heart, Lion's club and their local church to name just a few.
Dave is currently honored to serve as our DeKalb County sheriff. He has worked hard to serve all members of our community in this well-earned position and I sincerely hope that you will give him an opportunity to serve another four-year term.
Dave is honest, sincere, loyal and committed.
Please allow him to continue to serve DeKalb County as your sheriff.
Florence J. Webb
Auburn
