To the editor:
My name is Sue Essman, and I will be running for Mayor of Angola. As many of you know, Mayor Dick Hickman will be stepping aside at the end of this year after 22 years of successful leadership. He will be missed.
Although we may not have met yet, I currently serve in the Office of the Mayor in the City of Angola as the Human Resources Director for the past 16 years. My experience building an exceptional team of city employees will provide a smooth transition as we move into an exciting future for Angola.
There will be upcoming opportunities for us to meet in person so that I can hear from you and what you hope to see from my administration. In short, you will be seeing my signs that I'm running to become the next Mayor for the City of Angola. I will be on the ballot for the General Election in November.
I’m looking forward to meeting you soon.
Sue Essman
Candidate for Mayor
Angola
