To the editor:
In order to give credit where credit is due, the neighbors of the 200 block of North Powers Street, we would like to give recognition to the Angola Street Department for removing the large tree from the street and sweeping up all of the debris.
Also, to NIPSCO who immediately was on the scene to restore our power.
We are grateful for their immediate service.
Wendell and Sara Zimmer and Friends
Angola
