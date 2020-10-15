To the editor:
We would like to take this opportunity to endorse Rodney Snyder for Steuben County Coroner. We have worked with Mr. Snyder in the medical field for over 35 years as an EMT and paramedic and as an emergency responder in the fire service. We consider him a very skilled and knowledgeable colleague.
To understand what kind of person you need in the coroner's office, you first need to know the duties of a coroner in Indiana. Some of the duties include:
• Identification of deceased
• Determination of Cause and Manner of Death
• Must be able to work well with many different agencies such as Law Enforcement, the court system, and media
• Generate a Death Certificate
• Provide support for the deceased loved ones
But to accomplish these duties a Coroner must possess certain characteristics:
• Detail oriented and organized
• Integrity
• Legal compliance
• Objectivity
• Ethical investigation practices
• And the most important is compassion, empathy and good people skills
Over the many years of working with him, we have witnessed all of these characteristics in Mr. Snyder. These attributes will make him a very qualified and professional Coroner. We ask that you vote for Rodney Snyder for Steuben County Coroner.
Michael Meek,
Retired Fire Chief, city of Angola
Vicky Meek,
Retired Director, Steuben County EMS, former Deputy Coroner
