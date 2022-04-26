To the editor:
The Auburn Kiwanis Easter egg hint was back at Eckhart Park after a two-year absence. The Easter bunny greeted the children who came out to pick up 3,000 filled Easter eggs that colored the landscape at Eckhart Park on a nice sunny Saturday morning.
In addition, eight bicycles, nine 529 Promise Plans, 16 Easter baskets and 28 additional prizes were given away to some very lucky children.
The Auburn Kiwanis Club thanks these supporters that made this event very successful: the Auburn Parks Department, TRIN Inc., Nucor Building Systems, SDI, Walmart D.C., James Foundation, Auburn Walmart, Italian Grille, DABA, Women of the Moose, North Main Diner, Community Foundation of DeKalb County and 21 other volunteers.
Thanks!
Auburn Kiwanis Club, Harold Spiess
