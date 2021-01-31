To the editor:
An article in The Herald Republican on Jan. 27 states that a group of Republican senators including Mike Braun, Todd Young, Ted Cruz, Pat Toomey, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, are introducing an amendment to limit terms.
If these senators were sincere, I believe most Americans of any political persuasion would vigorously applaud.
However, these lawmakers are keenly aware that their proposal has as much chance to succeed as I have of winning the next Powerball. There are very few members of Congress, Democrat or Republican, who would willingly give up their substantial “gravy trains” to clear the swamp.
When these senators are up for re-election, they will tell constituents that they “tried” to do what was right, but they were blocked by the self-interests of others in Congress. Let’s blame the other guy.
Americans need to call their bluff and consistently vote lawmakers out after one or two terms if they’re not doing their jobs — no amendment needed.
Lyn Osborn
Angola
