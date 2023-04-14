A letter to the editor in Thursday's edition had some incorrect information about the length of service by Angola's mayor. Mayor Richard Hickman, a Democrat, will have served nearly 22 years in office by the time he steps away from office in December.
We regret publishing the letter writer's inaccuracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.