To the editor:
Do we need a roundabout at C.R. 200W and C.R. 100N?
I enjoy, on my relatively short waits at that intersection, looking at the Orton brick house that has occupied that corner since 1881.
My enjoyment is short as I have never waited long — or longer than at most side streets entering North Wayne or West Maumee.
When I reach that intersection, that house signals countryside and it’s relaxing, despite all the gas stations further down and the gap where once stood the wonderful County building (Old Folks home) — now gone.
There is still lots of green and it isn’t yet — and I so hope will never be a copy of North Wayne Street.
We are fortunate to have a downtown that still looks, overall, pleasant and vibrant. We can thank the city council for creating the historic district and the business owners for maintaining it.
Like many older buildings in the county, I would love to see the farmhouse repurposed, perhaps with signage that honors all the early settlers, mostly farmers.
George Orton and his wife Mary Ann Sowle arrived in Steuben before 1840. His father built the first hotel in Angola in 1838; it stood until 1903. Louise Orton, sister of George, accompanied him and his mule train to California in 1852, the lone woman, and returned three years later by way of Nicaragua. What an adventure!
I hope the Orton house will stand. I would rather see a quaint old house, even one that has not been well-maintained, than another strip mall and barren parking lot.
I feel our community is less interesting without the before-mentioned county Old Folks home, brick carriage barn now a Trine parking lot, the old post office also now a parking lot.
Maybe someday soon I’ll miss the old courthouse since there seems to be no plan for its use. Or the old jail. Visual history literally adds depth to our community; it offers a sense of place, a respect for others.
Perhaps the county could put the roundabout to a referendum and let the citizens vote. Perhaps the money, federal or not, could be better used for bike paths, sidewalks, access to Center Lake, more parks and conservation of historic buildings that we decide actually are contributing.
Hope Wilson
Angola
