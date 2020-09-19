To the editor:
I must admit my near admiration for Mr. Paul Holman’s recent letter. I have never seen such a succinct expression of lies, misrepresentations and lack of sense, with the possible exception of Trump’s most recent four lies in a single sentence.
In the first place, mask wearing has been recommended by nearly a total majority of medical professionals, who by the way, have scientific expertise in this area — something I must assume Mr. Holman does not have.
In the second, even Trump is on tape, admitting that COVID-19 is extremely dangerous because it is transmitted through the air, thus making distance between people instrumental in the lessening of contracting this disease.
For the third, and perhaps worst, to refer to COVID-19 as a “scamdemic" is not only inappropriate, but downright asinine. It is a demonstration of not only disrespect for those who have lost their lives to this scourge, and their loved ones who must bear that sadness and grief, but an ignorance that is unbelievable and inexcusable.
Fatalities at the time of this writing in the United States alone are more than 196,000 souls, more than 33 times the American deaths in six months of COVID-19 than eight years of the Vietnam War, more than 65 times the number killed in the 9/11 attack, and more than six times the Americans who died in the Korean War. “Scandemic,” indeed. In a pig’s eye.
And to whine about our holidays being taken away because of a genuine international catastrophe is an act of the shallowest degree of understanding.
John Stevens
Angola
(0) comments
