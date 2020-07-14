To the editor:
As Pediatricians and Family Practitioners serving the majority of families in Steuben County, we want you to know we are available to see children and teens for their medical needs.
While we understand the concerns of COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of mitigating risks, we have precautions in place to keep patients safe while continuing to receive quality medical care, right here in your community.
Children from infancy through high school should continue regular wellness exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We disagree with the IHSAA sports physical decision for the 2020-2021 school year as we feel this will discourage many athletes from getting a physical at all.
Physicals are much more than simply clearing an athlete for sports; this is a time when we screen teenagers for health problems, discuss bullying in school and via social media, counsel them on high risk behaviors and test for mental illness. We provide life-saving vaccinations and talk to teens and young adults on how to prevent adult onset illness.
We are asking that you request all students attending your school to continue their annual physicals. Please encourage all student athletes to call for a physical today, to ensure their annual physical does not lapse before they resume sports this year. If you have questions regarding our concern, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Dr. Susan Frayer
Lindsay Ellert, HP
Dr. Homast Miller
Dr. Lynn Faur
Anne Reitz, WHNPC
Brandy German, NP
Chrishawna Schieber, NP
Dr. Dean Mattox, II
Dr. Todd Rumsey
Dr. Berry Miller
Dr. Terry Shipe
Dr. David P. Watkins
Dr. Larry E. Watkins
Dr. R. Joe Weaver
Brecken Gilbert, NP
Dr. Jonathan Alley
