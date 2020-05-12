To the editor:
It has been awhile since we have been in touch. Now that Ken Shelton has declared his candidacy for County Commissioner, I feel compelled to ask for your vote for Ken Shelton.
I have known Ken for over 40 years. In my observation, Ken listens, gathers facts, studies, evaluates and then ... makes a sound decision for the people he serves.
All qualities of a very capable leader. VOTE FOR KEN SHELTON
Sen. Robert L. Meeks, retired
LaGrange
