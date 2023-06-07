To the editor:
A message from the Family of Master Trooper James Bailey:
To our local and neighboring communities and businesses, the ISP community, law enforcement community, and everyone near and far that reached out, we say thank you.
There are no words to express the gratitude we feel for the incredible generosity shown to our family during the most challenging time of our lives. We have been lifted by the prayers, read all the messages, and have been moved by your immeasurable support.
Moving forward and building a life without James will be the most difficult thing we have ever had to do. The outpouring of kindness and generosity has shown the impact his life had on his community. From that, we take comfort. The love shown to our entire family will never be forgotten. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation for everything you have done to honor him.
With much love,
Amy, Joseph, and Sophia Bailey
