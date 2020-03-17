To the editor:
The response to the coronavirus has thoroughly covered the scale of physical and emotional reactions. The polarization of responses, and everything in between, has dominated the airwaves and the printed word. It is hard to carry on a conversation without expressions that tend to accentuate the negative. The news media seems to elevate the worse-case scenarios. It is almost an “R” production that scares people into responding with actions bordering on paranoia.
Grocery stores are invaded with the objective to mass buy everything that might be needed to survive the questionable future. Schools, churches, and businesses display “vacancy” signs. Travel plans are dismissed as the fear factor takes hold. To complete the doomsday scenario, the finger of blame is frosted over the “end time” cake. Politicalization takes place as individuals launch their missiles defending their party affiliation.
We should not minimize the seriousness of the coronavirus, but neither should we minimize the hope and expectations that this crisis will pass. We need to work on minimizing our negative reactions. We need to build bridges of hope that will bring us over the crisis to the growing resources of recovery. Let us encourage one another. Let us spread hope instead of fear. Our country has been through many difficult challenges, but never once have we hoisted the white flag of surrender. Let us talk up victory and downplay defeat. The best weapon against this virus is common sense. Follow the guidelines that health officials have recommended. Stay positive knowing this crisis, like all other challenges, will come to an end!
Paul Hoffmaster
Angola
