To the editor:
I have lived in Steuben County my entire life, attending college and raising a family here. I have had the pleasure of knowing Commissioner Jim Crowl most of this time. Jim has been a supporter of local 4-H and youth activities while I was growing up. Now I have the privilege of having my kids participate in those same youth programs that Mr. Crowl has continued to support while servicing as a county councilman, fair board member and as commissioner.
Jim has supported keeping our park property and advancing the Steuben County Bike Trail. The Steuben County Park is used by many groups within the county. Growing up the Boy Scouts held activities there and the Girl Scouts continue to use this property for their summer camp. There are other events happening through out the year in addition to our Steuben County Fair. Keeping a county park and making them more accessible has continued to better the quality of life for Steuben County. Take a drive through town and see the number of people using the bike trail to Pokagon.
I have also had the opportunity to work with Jim as a County Councilman and as County Commissioner, for over 15 years as a county employee. While working with Mr. Crowl, the County made some accomplishments along the way. One was mplementing and creating the County’s GIS and supporting the expansion of the information behind it and its uses. Mr. Crowl also supported the implementation of an IT Department within County Government. I am sure during this challenging time having a dedicated IT staff has been a benefit to the county residents and staff to keep the operations of local government going.
During Mr. Cowl’s tenure, Steuben County has seen growth in and around the County. The Bike trail expansion, C.R. 200N road improvement, C.R. 800S road improvements, updated floodplain information, economic development near Ashley, working with Indiana Northeastern Railroad and many other projects. Many of the duties and accomplishments generally go unnoticed in public office, as our focus is generally on the negative.
Please keep a positive outlook on Steuben County and join me in supporting Jim Crowl for re-election as Steuben County Commissioner.
Chad Hoover
Angola
