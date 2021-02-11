To the editor:
What makes Steuben County so good?
It is a long list. Our lakes, Pokagon State Park, Trine University, an iconic monument, an Art Deco theatre, an historic courthouse, public paths, nature preserves, progressive schools, deer and turkeys in the woods and fields, fish in the waters, easy access to interstates and airports, neighbors and friends that are caring and concerned. Oh yeah, wine and microbrew too. This is not a complete list. Much more could be included.
Add to the list of wonderful reasons to live, work, and vacation here; the COVID vaccination process at the Event Center. The route there was clearly marked. Upon arrival, I was instantly greeted and directed to check-in. The staff was professional, courteous and efficient. The routine was precision. There were signs, screens, and arrows that made it easy and user friendly. The medical team and volunteers were so doting that concierges at a luxury hotel should be so helpful and NASCAR pit crews should be so coordinated. My upcoming booster shot was scheduled booster rocket speedy.
I did have one side effect from my shot. I had a pounding heart. It wasn't from the vaccine. It was from the excitement. I haven't been so stoked for a vaccination since I got one for polio.
Paul Beckwith
Angola
