To the editor:
To the East Noble School Board, Teresa Gremaux, superintendent, and Kathy Longenbaugh, principal:
I have done my best to search out your hearts instead of accepting every point of view. I have tried to give you the benefit of the doubt, but your fruits on filthy books suggest a pattern.
Some of you have said many times to many people that you are bound by laws and policy and therefore you are powerless to do the right thing for the kids and community — even if you wanted to.
But, when some of you are faced with a matter where you have the authority and law on your side, the outcomes are still poor and full of new excuses. What you choose to defend, and how you defend it, is a good indicator of where your heart is. Clearly, you are OK with filth in the curriculum.
Based on some recent feedback, it can be perceived that you are actively working with lawyers to find “escape clauses” in Indiana Code, so you can keep obscene materials — rather than do the right thing. Then you advertise that the filth has not been used in curriculum for “over 3 trimesters” — wooo hoo, is that a year?
Several of you repeatedly use rhetoric to marginalize our honest attempts to keep filthy materials from our students by calling it a “book ban” or more recently blaming Christian values. It communicates an extremist belief that there should be no reasonable limits on what is beneficial for K-12 education (because anything less than everything is a “ban”). This is the vernacular used by racists, groomers and pedophiles who wish to teach racism and sexual immorality.
Your other reasons for keeping the book in the curriculum are weak at best: Simply because a student or parent can opt out is extremely flawed and dishonest reasoning. Using that basis for decision making would make a large variety of filth ok for K-12 education. Clearly this is out of touch.
For those who don’t know, an official complaint was filed on a book that has been taught in the EN curriculum. A secret hand-picked and unaccountable committee, made up of no one representing the community or parents, found the book to be “effective for use in the curriculum”. This is a deeply flawed and biased process and the policy needs to be changed.
A formal appeal to the ruling per board policy was submitted within 24 hours of receiving the committee decision. It is interesting that East Noble back dated the decision letter to 7 days prior to communicating it to me. It makes me wonder if you were going to pull some shenanigans if I didn’t file right away. Rest assured, your community will be energetically seeking other effective means to achieve a better outcome, including a detailed review of where your approved curriculum breaks Indiana Law.
If the fear of a lawsuit or the chain of command prevents you from doing the right thing — then you have a lot in common with Germans from the 1930s. Conversely, If it takes a law to force you to do the right thing, then your heart is in the wrong place.
Given that it is OK to use this in the East Noble Curriculum, it should be just fine to publish in the opinion section of the newspaper. If not, then we have to ask why it’s in the curriculum?
Is any of this really even “necessary”? If all you can say in return is “book ban” or “we support diverse values”, then either you are not listening, you truly do not care, or maybe it’s that you really do want to groom our kids and community with this content.
John Klaassen
Rome City
EDITOR'S NOTE: A portion of Mr. Klaassen's letter was removed because it did not meet the standards of a family newspaper and the letter did not meet our requirement of 600 words or less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.