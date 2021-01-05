To the editor:
I watched a two-hour program about Jimmy Carter on Sunday evening.
It was refreshing to see a president who works for the goodwill of ordinary people. He is continuing his good deeds through the Habitat for Humanity. He is humble and has integrity and dignity.
I am proud to have a picture of my mother standing next to him while she was doing volunteer work there.
Carl Zimmerman
Pleasant Lake
