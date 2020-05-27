To the editor:
My name is Ken Shelton, Candidate for Steuben County Commissioner-Middle District.
I was born and raised here in Steuben County, graduated from Angola High School and from Tri-State (Trine) University. I previously served as a Trooper and Detective Sergeant with the Indiana State Police. After a stint in sales with Coachmen Industries, I returned to my hometown to begin a private business. Today, I run a small business here in Steuben County.
As a citizen, I am a Pro-Life, Pro-Second Amendment, Conservative Republican. My wife, Karen serves as secretary of the Steuben County Republican Party. We actively support and participate in many activities of our party.
Some five and a half years ago, I ran successfully for the District 2- Steuben County Council. Currently I am in my second term, I serve as liaisons for the County Highway Department, Community Corrections, Sheriff’s Department, Courthouse Study Committee and for the Circuit, Superior and Magistrate Court Judges.
County Council is the financial arm of local county government. It has been very educational to work with our legislative arm, the County Commissioners, to provide input to improvements of our community, such as the completion of the Bike Trail, Steuben County Park, Campground and Event Center along with new industries, such as Brightmark in Ashley. In working through budget agendas, I have a deeper understanding of how taxpayer dollars are spent and with this experience I will move our community forward.
“It’s Time for a Change” and was developed long before the coronavirus pandemic arrived. However, now more than ever, I understand that moving our county forward in the “new normal,” change is imperative. I believe that “If nothing changes — nothing changes.” We cannot continue to operate in the same fashion we have in the past if we are going to grow and improve our county.
Ken Shelton is pro economic development. There is a misconception that economic development only means attracting new industry to our area. To me, this means working with the private entities we already have in place. We must communicate and work with them to help them become more successful and profitable. We must collaborate to be a team. Remember, “Together everyone achieves more.”
I bring to the commissioner position a record of proven leadership. Locally, I have served as president of the board at Turning Point Homeless Shelter and continue to serve on this board; was a member of the Cameron Foundation board; was a founding board member of Four County Transitional Living and currently serve as a secretary of the Steuben County Gideon Camp. In my professional life, I have been a past president of the Indiana Society of Professional Investigators, as well as national director of the National Association of Legal Investigators. I am a member of Fairview Missionary Church, the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce and 101 Lakes Kiwanis.
One of my greatest assets is my ability to listen to people. Elected officials should be visible and active in their community, as well as in their political party. My pledge to you as your next Commissioner is to be approachable and available.
Again — if nothing changes — nothing changes. Now is the time for change. I ask for your vote on June 2.
Ken Shelton
Angola
