To the editor:
As a proud and engaged citizen and medical professional of Steuben County for nearly 50 years, the health, vitality and success of our community and its residents is of the upmost importance to me and very near and dear to my heart.
We currently find ourselves in an unprecedented time where human health and economic prosperity is threatened. I am so proud of the way that our community has come together during this time to support our health care providers and those on the frontline battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
During this time, we are unified stronger together for the safety and health of our residents remaining at the forefront of importance. We must also remain united as we turn to the health and vitality of our local economy and community and there has never been a better time to support change as we move into an upcoming county election.
While we see many of those around us drastically divided about politics, our community’s common ground should be the importance of voting and we must ensure that all those eligible are registered to do just that (deadline to register to vote is May 4).
I encourage you to consider supporting change for our community’s economic success, growth and prosperity. I ask you to consider voting for Ken Shelton for Middle District County Commissioner on June 2.
There is much to be said about potential and attainable results. And there is much to be said about much talk and no action in regards to economic development in the county. Now is the time. Now is the time to endorse a man of character, a man who has devoted his career to public service, and to a man that I call a friend.
It is time to change the tangent on reality, and also perception, of our county’s quality of life and growth. In June 2019 the Ball State University Community Asset Inventory and Rankings which assessed the quality of life and economic conditions within each Indiana county. The original report was created in 2012. In the 2019 report, Steuben County received top marks for state public amenities. However, our community received an F in the government impact and economy category — the same rankings that were received in the 2012 report. Now is the time for change.
Ken Shelton has a desire to see our residents and businesses make progress so that continued opportunities and quality of life and place continue to improve. He is a refreshing voice amongst those that have served for a tenure of what some may deem not seeing many actionable results in regards to economic growth. Ken’s leadership and character is transcendent and timeless.
His passion for public service has been the hallmark of his professional life. Having known Ken for nearly 50 years, and working with him countless nights as I was on call at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Ken in his state policeman role, we had interactions, some pretty tense and critical in nature with individuals, that Ken with his composure and character, handled beautifully. I invite you to visit Ken’s website, sheltonforcommissioner.com, for more information and to check out his impressive experience and public service background.
No time is the better for change. It is time to elect someone who meets and exceeds the criteria to make improvements, who is ready and excited to help move the needle for significant progress. In this unprecedented time, we must remain united for the health and vitality of our residents, but also for the future economic prosperity of our community.
R. Wyatt "Joe" Weaver, M.D.
Angola
