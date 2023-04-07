To the editor:
"Trail closings upsetting to some" was the headline in The Herald Republican's Weekend Edition, Saturday April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Perhaps "puzzled" better describes my response, given the history associated with the land one passes over when walking the Beechwood trail.
Bordered by Interstate 69 on the east and stretching from county road W500N to the shores of Little Otter Lake, most of the land ACRES plans to close to trail walkers was farmed by Latta Hershey in the early 20th century. The farmhouse the Hershey's occupied and some of the outbuildings remain. Having been a Jamestown trustee and later county sheriff, farmer Hershey mixed in toiling the land with public service.
Hershey and his wife had two sons. The youngest Lewis, who once confessed to having little interest in the work associated with farming, spent a lifetime career in the United States Army after graduating from Tri-State Normal College (now Trine University). Soldier Hershey is known to the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War generations as Mr. Selective Service for his long service as director of the Selective Service System.
So, include me among those who recommend that the ACRES Land Trust — an organization to which my wife and I are members and contributors — rethink. Keep the Beechwood trail open. Along with information about the natural order, provide markings that tell farmer Hershey and his son's story.
Jim Zimmerman
Angola
