To the editor:
Imagine someone knocking on your door and asking for $1.00 each to support 100 students from our local schools, ($100 total). According to the newly passed bill House Bill 1005, $38 would be split among 11 students who attend a private school or charter school in other communities! The other 89 kids attending PUBLIC school would be able to access only $62.
That $38 is available to any family earning below the tiny amount of $145,000 a year. Indiana’s median income is $54,000. Those that need the funding the most are constantly being shortchanged by our legislature.
If our community would require another referendum, to keep our schools open, any charter, private, or home-school student would be allowed to access those funds before the PUBLIC schools were allowed to touch it. Even worse, those private and charter schools do not have to abide by the same federal and state regulations, admission requirements, nor do charters even require all teachers to be licensed.
Please understand, I am not against private schools. I have many friends who attended private school. However, their parents chose for them to attend and paid for it themselves. Why now, do 89% of Hoosier families need to overly fund the 11%’s private school education; especially when a PUBLIC school down the street is already performing at a higher level?
Indiana’s State Constitution, Article 8, Sec. 1 reads, “The General Assembly is to provide by law, a general and uniform System of Common Schools, wherein tuition shall be without charge, and equally open to all.” Indiana’s House Speaker Todd Huston was quoted last week: “We fund students, not systems.” His statement, and Indiana’s voucher system, is actually unconstitutional. Steuben County’s Rep. Zent voted “yes”, to this newest attack on our community’s schools. The bill has crossed over to the Senate for discussion. I beg you to contact Sue Glick to encourage her to vote “no” on this legalized theft of funds.
Scott Hottell
Angola
