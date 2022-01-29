To the editor:
I realize that Steve Garbacz's question “Is it time to let natural selection run its course?” is kind of rhetorical, but after reading your articles for some time I do think it is time … for a response.
It is time that we affirm that life is sacred and valuable, independent from decisions or actions. Getting a vaccine is not what makes you valuable. As a nurse, the life of the sick unvaccinated has no less worth to me than the life of the sick vaccinated. How could I call myself caring if I only served patients who did everything with which I agreed? And how can I convince people that I want the best for their health while simultaneously accusing them of “gumming up the system” (as in your Dec. 15 article) because they felt hesitant about getting the vaccine?
It is important that people access the health care they need without guilt or shaming, and it is incumbent on all of us to meet each other where we are instead of only being willing to accept others when they live up to our standards. Can you see the irony in holding up the feelings of medical workers as a reason to get the shot while vilifying those same workers for not getting the shot themselves? There are plenty of intelligent, well-educated people who have reached different conclusions about this issue and a myriad of perspectives to be considered. Death is a tragedy. However, a more insidious tragedy is the lack of compassion shown by those who cannot see the sacred value of life beyond vaccination status.
It is time that we stop acting as if vaccination is the sole answer to the problem that plagues us. When you mention that “two-thirds of the local population chooses not to mitigate,” you are considering vaccination as the only mitigation solution, an error by many leaders that is being increasingly called out. Just as the crisis of COVID has many factors that influenced it, a multi-faceted approach to prevention and treatment is the best way to respond.
It is time for people to participate in reasonable back and forth discussion/dialogue. The either/or approach of this article only serves to alienate your readers (according to your own numbers the majority of whom would disagree with you) from the information you wish to share and also shuts down alternate perspectives. Either your readers get vaccinated or they will end up in the hospital where health care workers will be “compelled to try to save” them. Either take the vaccine or “Mother Nature completes her massacre and most of those people are simply gone.” Either be injected or “get sick ... get hospitalized ... die.”
This train of thought does not take into consideration the many people who choose to remain unvaccinated because they have already had COVID. It does not convince those who have anecdotally known countless people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, who were not hospitalized and did not die after contracting the virus. It will not budge those who have assessed their personal risk and made the personal choice to forgo the shot for whatever reason.
I understand the argument that vaccination is about people protecting themselves, but we must consider that a person may feel that they are protecting themselves by not getting the vaccine. Personal freedom may lead people to make choices with which you disagree and yes, “such is America,” but the alternative? Would you make the choices for everyone? Would you choose for all people to be vaccinated so that you can stop “feeling bad” and “sad” for them?
Perhaps, instead of marching your readers to the proverbial woodshed every time you feel frustrated that they aren’t living up to your expectations, it is time for you to take a few moments to listen to what they’re really thinking and feeling. A big part of the division that is tearing our wonderful country apart is the unwillingness of our citizens to listen to and attempt to understand those who hold a different perspective than one’s own. Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for that disease.
Jennifer Love
Angola
