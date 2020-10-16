To The editor:
Now is the time to get out and vote!
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has a position to fill on the school board and we have an extremely qualified person for the position. Becky Maggart recently retired from MSD with 31 years of experience. Her positions included: seven years instructional assistant, 10 years extra curricular accounting (four elementary schools), five years transportation assistant, five years MSD payroll manager, four years assistant treasurer.
Becky's positions have given her the best education possible for a qualified school board member. She understands school budgets, payrolls and the way Indiana school laws work inside and out. Becky knows that school finance is not like other businesses.
With her experience and knowledge, accountability is a given, not an option. She wants the best for the staff and the children of MSD.
Our school corporation deserves the best people for our school board. Vote for Becky Maggart to fill the open position along with current members Cory Archbold, LeAnn Dunham Boots and Case Gilbert. Give us a school board with knowledge, qualifications and leadership.
Marilyn McCormick
Angola and former board member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.