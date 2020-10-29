To the editor:
Is there really a Democrat party? The Oct. 13 letter from Mike Campbell addressed a topic that I have wondered about for several years. His question “Where is my father’s Democrat party?” immediately caught my attention.
When I was a kid, the Democrats and Republicans worked together. Most of the time the Democrats controlled the legislative bodies, but they worked with their Republican presidents. Nobody in the party felt hatred for our country or our constitution. Of course, the committees were controlled by Democrats and there were no stronger defense hawks than the Democrats who oversaw the defense committee. They were similar enough that Dwight Eisenhower, a man who had been a Democrat all his life, was picked at the Republican convention to run as their presidential candidate. Reagan was a Democrat until the party moved so far left that he could no longer consider it his home and he ran for president as a Republican.
Apparently there still is a Socialist Party. The Communist Party has stopped running a candidate. One would have difficulty finding more extreme far left candidates in either the Democratic Socialist Party or the CPUSA than we now have in the Democrat party. AOC is funded and supported by the Democratic Socialist Party and Bernie Sanders states clearly that he is a socialist. Bernie isn’t a Democrat, but he votes with them all the time. Mark Levin, a conservative talk show host, calls the present Democrat Party platform the Communist manifesto.
As far as I can tell, the Democrat Party preferred form of government is socialism. Biden has picked a very extreme running mate and she will probably end up finishing his term. The Democrat platform supports open borders, returning all the regulations that Trump has done away with. Raising taxes, transitioning to so-called renewable energy sources that would do away with our oil industry and rejoining the Paris climate accord and much more that would damage our country.
Democrats have a desire to control everything we say, do and think. Political correctness, banning plastic straws, forcing restaurants to remove salt from the tables and telling McDonald's what they can put in their fun meals. The socialists and communists have taken control of the national Democrat Party and the Democrat mayors have seriously damaged all our major cities. The agenda of the Democrats in congress seems to be under the control of AOC and her three friends along with Bernie. Shouldn’t the Democrat Party be honest and change its name to the Democratic Socialist Party.
Stephen White
Angola
