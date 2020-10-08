To the editor:
On behalf of the board of directors and staff of the Steuben County Council on Aging, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended our phenomenal Open House on Sept. 10. It was amazing to have the community come out to join us for our ribbon cutting and tour our awesome facility.
In a letter written and published in The Herald Republican, “It’s Time for Our Seniors,” a plea was made to the entire community sharing the need for a better location for our senior community to gather. The first line of that article stated, “We live in one of the most caring and giving communities that I know of anywhere.” What an understatement that has proven to be.
Just one year ago, Oct. 3, 2019, we held a groundbreaking ceremony at the corner of Wohlert and Harcourt streets. That perfect corner property was donated by Chuck and Ruth Sheets and their family. Ralph and Sheri Trine and their family stepped up to build the Senior Center — “The Heritage Club” — for us. They were joined by the Lions Club Foundation, local Lions Clubs, and Jamestown and Pleasant township trustees, who built the STAR Transportation garage. In addition, many local individuals and businesses stepped forward to sponsor rooms, donate furnishings, time or treasure to create the monumental facility that we now enjoy.
We hosted more than 500 guests during the Open House hours, with 480 taking guided tours in groups of 10. Thank you to the Lions Clubs, Bon Appetit, Timbers Steak & Seafood Restaurant for providing food and beverages during the afternoon.
Most of all thank you to our wonderful community for your prayers, your support in so many ways to make this dream a reality for our senior community for years to come. Our doors are open now, so if you missed the grand opening celebration, please stop by for a personal tour of The Heritage Club facility.
Karen Shelton
Council Aging Board President
