The Steuben County Humane Society's animal shelter saw a huge infusion of puppies on Wednesday after a van that was transporting them to pet shops in Detroit caught fire on Interstate 69 near Ashley. There were 57 pups that were cared for temporarily at the shelter until new transportation was found to take the animals north from their origin at a breeder's in Missouri.
