To the editor:
To Fremont Community Schools families, Fremont Community Schools faculty and staff and the Indiana Public Access Counselor:
I am truly sorry and very embarrassed about violating the Open Door Law. On Thursday, Aug. 19, I planned an emergency session with the school board to discuss COVID-19 and the rapid number of positive cases. This meeting was deemed a violation of the Open Door Law by the Open Access Council. As Superintendent of Fremont Community Schools I take full responsibility for this oversight. I will accept any and all consequences associated with this violation.
I humbly ask your forgiveness. I am reminded of a quote "Sorry seems to be the hardest word for us humans to say to each other!"
I am truly sorry and I want to assure you that this won't happen again,
Dr. William Stitt Ed.D.
Superintendent/CFO
Fremont Community Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.