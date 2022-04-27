To the editor:
Sheriff David Cserep has set high standards for the sheriff's department as well as asking for accountability which he also expects of himself. This includes professional appearance and attitude while following safety protocols. Some have said that it is his way or the highway. Those who have said this need to remember that David is the sheriff and is responsible for the department's performance and efficiency as well as the safety of each officer and the community; he is the one expected to set the rules and goals for all to abide by. As in all areas of life and in the work force, someone is the person in charge whose expectations are to be met. Sheriff David Cserep is that person.
Sheriff Cserep has also put deputies back on the road patrolling the county, providing more visibility and security. Our county is a safer place with the sheriff cars on patrol, making an efficient and expedient means to respond quickly to the needs in all corners of the county. These patrols are, in essence, mobile offices equipped with state-of-the-art technology, allowing enhanced abilities to communicate with 911 and the sheriff's office while being more accessible to the residents of DeKalb County.
Sheriff Cserep has also reached out through social media, job fairs, and other traditional avenues to find candidates who will be the right fit to fill several open positions. Of utmost importance in this search is his goal to ensure quality, and also reasonably use the funds necessary for training. In this difficult hiring climate, many places are struggling to be fully staffed with quality workers. It is vital that all deputies are well trained, qualified, and properly vetted for the expectations of serving and protecting the best interests of the residents of DeKalb County. Quality is many times more important than quantity when lives are at stake.
Sheriff David Cserep has accomplished much during his term in office. Throughout his campaign, he has been running on his merit and accomplishments mentioned above and below.
• Twenty years of military service at home and in Afghanistan — retiring at the rank of major as the officer in charge of a multi-national military police brigade after serving as a captain in the largest detention facility in the world
• Improved financial well-being of deputies through a graduated salary increase and improving retirement options
• Organized and computerized inventory, recovering over $1.2 million in unreported material
• Fiscally responsible — returned unused funds to county every year, improved commissary efficiency, and arranged affordable contact between inmates and their families
• Added three K-9s with an emphasis on reducing drug trade
Sheriff Cserep has worked to organize and make the sheriff's department operate more efficiently while keeping the best interest of the citizens and officers of DeKalb County as a priority. We, the residents of DeKalb County, should be grateful for all he has done for us and acknowledge that he deserves another term to complete what he has started. For these reasons, we will be casting our votes for Sheriff David Cserep on Tuesday, May 3.
Emily Drayna and Leslie Hamman
Auburn
