To the editor:
To the citizens of DeKalb County, I have known David Cserep for 40 years and watched his development as a career law enforcement officer.
His work ethic and character have remained steadfast in his desire to protect others. As sheriff of DeKalb County, his top priority has been to protect our citizens.
Sheriff Cserep operates a $5.6 million budget effectively and responsibly. Through efficient management his office returned excess money to the DeKalb County budget every year he has been in office.
As head of the department, he manages the personnel and assigns duties and responsibilities to the 21 deputies and 43 jailers and support staff. Our sheriff's department has to operate as a cohesive unit for all the employees to best take care of the citizens of DeKalb County. Sheriff Cserep has excelled at keeping his department as one of the best in the state.
Thank you Sheriff Cserep for your military service, for the outstanding job you have done as sheriff and keeping DeKalb County a safe place to live and work.
I encourage you to get out and vote for David Cserep for sheriff of DeKalb County.
Mary M. Smaltz
Auburn
