To the editor:
To everyone involved, thank you to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department, Auburn and Waterloo Fire department and the Parkview EMS for doing everything they could in helping to save our son, Doug, on March 24, 2022.
And thank you to everyone donating food and money to the family. It was very much appreciated. He will be missed by everyone he knew and loved. He touched everyone he met.
Also thank you to everyone that came to his celebration of life.
Thank you again,
The Bishop Family
Tom, Vicki, Lily, Emma, Evan Bishop
Bryan and Jenny Johnston
Auburn
