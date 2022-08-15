To the editor:
Election Day is coming up. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a school referendum will be on the ballot for Fremont Community Schools. It is best if voters investigate the referendum issues in advance so they know whether to vote yes or no.
Over the years, the Indiana General Assembly has added requirements to the referendum bill questions to try and help voters. Providing ever-more information about benefits and costs means the ballot questions are getting longer.
Ten years ago, the ballot questions averaged five lines. Five years ago, the ballot questions averaged seven lines and this May, they averaged 12 lines. These questions include a description of proposed spending to help voters evaluate the referendum’s benefits.
At Fremont Community Schools for example, the referendum will pay for funding academics and educational related programs. It will also include funding for retaining and attracting teachers and staff, managing class size and supporting the operations fund.
Please come and learn about the referendum being presented that will appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot.
The first of several public meetings will be: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, Fremont Town Hall, 6 p.m.
William Stitt
Superintendent/CFO
Fremont Community Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.