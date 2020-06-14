To the editor:
Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old man from Buffalo, New York, was peacefully protesting police violence against African Americans. The Buffalo police violently shoved him to the ground and Mr. Gugino had to be hospitalized; he is in serious but stable condition. Initially the Buffalo police lied about the incident and then when video footage was released they had to back track on their lie.
Mr. Gugino is a peace activist and a member of the nonviolent Catholic Worker Movement, which aims to help the poor and protests for social justice — a real “ANTIFA provocateur” as Trump called him. Without evidence, Trump was spreading this falsehood to the millions of his followers on Twitter. This newest conspiracy theory came from One America News and specifically an employee of theirs, Kristian Brunovich Rouz. Ruoz has worked for both OAN and Sputnik, a Russian government-controlled news operation. Ruoz “reported” that Mr. Gugino was using police tracking software on his cell phone. There is absolutely no proof of this. Trump not only believes OAN is a reputable news organization but then takes their unfounded conspiracy theories and tweets them out to his millions of followers.
And Indiana Sen. Mike Braun has “no real response to it.” His silence conveys his fear of Trump and his total abdication of independence. Is Sen. Braun afraid of a mean tweet from Trump? He is not up for reelection for a few years, so it is not as if he fears a primary challenger or losing his seat. Alas, Sen. Braun is like the rest of his GOP colleagues who are afraid of standing up to Trump, regardless of the consequences.
The words spoken by Pope Francis have never been more necessary in these times of rampant gas lighting by Trump and his followers. “It is now, more than ever, necessary that political leaders be outstanding for honesty, integrity and commitment to the common good.”
Karime Masson
Fremont
