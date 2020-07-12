To the editor:
I, too, would like to respond to the recent letter to the editor by Mr. Cooper published recently in the Herald Republican. It would seem that according to Mr. Cooper, all of the woes of our modern society are due to the 1962 Supreme Court decision on prayer in public schools.
There are always misinterpretations, both from ignorance of the ruling and by people purposefully misrepresenting that ruling to fit their own agendas. First of all, the ruling does not prohibit prayer in schools. It prohibits the school from formulating a prayer and compelling the students to pray it. This would constitute an arm of the government establishing a specific religious practice. To do so violates the Constitution. But the Establishment Clause also says clearly that the government must not prohibit the free exercise of religion. This section and its implications are often overlooked. Students may silently pray at any time in school and may also gather during non-class period times (before or after school, or during lunch) to pray with each other. The only thing is the prayer may not be led by a teacher or administrator. Those people may even attend, but not lead.
Mr. Cooper seems to be saying that if we simply reinstate that prayer at the beginning of the school day, eliminate abortion, and rid the government of all the left-wing, liberal Democrats, and evidently Jews—I picked up on that dog whistle--everything would be fine once again. And by inference, it would “Make America Great Again.” There are several flaws in this remedy. First, the problems Mr. Cooper refers to are quite complex in nature, and simple solutions do not solve complex problems.
Society is changing. The world is changing. One cannot deny it nor can one reverse it. To deny that, one may as well deny COVID-19. We cannot and should not try to go back to the days when people pretended that they lived in an exclusively Caucasian society.
One partial solution, I believe, would be to fix the income inequity that currently exists between Hispanics and Black Americans and Non-Hispanic Caucasians. So many people of color have nearly nothing in this society and economy, and when one has very little, one has very little to lose. Hence much of the destruction we sometimes see. It is our responsibility and commission to help. After all, remember, Christians, that Jesus said, “As ye have done unto the least of these, my Brethren, ye have done unto Me.” I’m not suggesting a radical redistribution of wealth a’ la total socialism, but rather elements of social responsibility like the stimulus checks and the six hundred dollar a week aid for the unemployed to provide a safety net until the country can help get these human beings on a path to a more productive and lucrative life. If a person has a stake in the society, that person will care more about how that society fares. All citizens should be genuine stakeholders in their society and country. And the United States has a long way to go to achieve that situation. We are beginning with a four hundred-year inequity, to start, and reparations must be implemented in a way that lifts members of society without dragging others down. And this action would only be the beginning.
We have a long road forward, and standing still or going backward is not an option.
John Stevens
Angola
