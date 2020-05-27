To the editor:
I'm writing to express my views on the upcoming Steuben County Commissioner's race. Jim Crowl is the incumbent candidate and I am voting to reelect him. My reasons are straight foward: Jim has been involved in county level politics for many years. He has lived and worked here all his life, as well. He addresses situations for his constituents in a direct and caring way as evidenced most recently by the time and thoughtfullness required to guide the county as we proceed through the current COVID-19 crisis.
For businesses as well as individuals, the residual economic effects of our current crisis will be far reaching. I want someone in our corner who has worked with the various entities around our county and state, not someone who will be "learning the ropes" of being a commissioner. I want someone who will work through decisions, weighing their merits for all parties involved, businesses and individuals. Our county has too much at stake to settle for less.
With Jim's experience, I know that he will continue to make decisions that will be in the best interests of all of the county's residents while providing for growth. Please join me in voting for Jim Crowl for Steuben County Commissioner.
Mike Hiler
Angola
