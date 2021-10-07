To the editor:
An article in The Herald Republican last month regarding the Steuben County Commissioners' action regarding the letter from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and the Steuben County Health Department raised some concerns with me.
Statewide, county commissioners may have been granted the authority to make decisions regarding protocol to implement in health situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
I want to be perfectly clear that this is not disrespect or disparaging to our local commissioners. However, has this law given them more authority to act in matters they are not experts in? Personally I want critical decisions about my health to be decided by medical, experienced personnel. Yes, each of us can freely decide what we will do regarding COVID or any medical emergency/crisis. The more information we have the better equipped we are to make these decisions.
We all have the freedom of choice regarding getting a vaccine and wearing a mask for protection against COVID.
I choose to do both not only for myself but everyone I come in contact with.
Anywhere we go may put us in contact with numerous others. That's something to consider with each choice made; none of us live in an isolated bubble.
This is just one person's thoughts, and is meant to have others consider what impact their actions might have in any community.
Pat Johnson
Fremont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.