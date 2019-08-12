As an elderly disabled Hoosier Vietnam war vet with combat PTSD and chronic pain, my treatment is legally restricted to addictive opiates and dangerous psychotropics like Prozac. Those are both dangerously addictive, harm my liver, burn my stomach and clog my bowels.
Fellow soldiers in 33 other states are receiving safe, dignified, effective and legal prescription medical marijuana for these same two conditions.
Governor Holcomb's staff tells me there will be no medical marijuana, for war vets or anyone else, under Holcomb's watch. He's running for re-election; if he's re-elected, Indiana will probably be the last state to legalize medical marijuana.
Here is a petition, begging the Governor's mercy for combat vets and cancer patients. Will you join me in signing? http://bit.ly/2Goi5UA
Ronald Nesler
New Harmony
