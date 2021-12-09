To the editor:
Indiana state Rep. Denny Zent recently sent a survey to District 51 households.
One question asked whether drug addicts who overdose more than once and receive the life-saving drug Narcan should be forced to undergo treatment. The justification for this proposed government action is that Narcan is expensive.
The question implies that the addict owes responsible behavior to society.
A much larger question was left off the survey: What should the government response be toward people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID?
Failing to get vaccinated not only endangers the individual, their family and friends, but the community as a whole. Refusing vaccination is straining our local health system to the breaking point, incurring huge, unnecessary costs (way beyond the cost of Narcan) and allowing the virus to continue to spread and mutate.
A miracle solution to the pandemic has been given to us: vaccines. But in order to work, vaccines require responsible behavior by an individual: getting a free and virtually painless shot.
If a citizen refuses to accept help for a problem, thereby endangering and incurring cost to their community, shouldn’t they be held responsible?
Lee Sauer
Angola
