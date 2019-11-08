To the editor:
It was very upsetting to read in the Friday edition of this paper that the possibility of a Christian radio station may be denied by the city. (Even that the entire broadcasting equipment may have to be removed if the current lease is terminated).
This country was founded on God. He is the solid rock and the very foundation of it. "This" group and "that" group have been given "rights" which are chipping away at the very core of these beliefs.
A chip here — another there — on and on and on. No matter how loud "they" shout or maneuver their agenda into a law, the truth does not change. God is and cannot be "thrown out."
It's past time to take a stand if you have not; a place to start is support for this radio station to be made available in our community.
Pat Johnson
Fremont
