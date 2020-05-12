To the editor:
My vote is for Ken Shelton for commissioner. Ken Shelton and his wife Karen have spent their lives in public service. They are a real team. Ken was born and raised right here in Steuben county and Karen, who was born in Tennessee, brought all her southern charm north with her.
They are both members of the Kiwanis, the chamber of commerce and the Gideons. Of course, Ken is presently on the council. Karen is presently the president of the board for the Council On Aging. They have been or are presently involved in so many organizations that it is almost impossible to list them all. I often wonder when they sleep. Dick Randall’s letter itemized their community activities pretty well.
I first met Ken when he was working under cover for the state police. He made a pretty good hippy. We have met off and on throughout the years and have grown into good friends. To Ken and Karen, really, everyone is their friend. Something that happened at church demonstrates their take charge abilities. Betty McCollum organized a monthly group that got together to sing old hymns. When she passed Karen, who had been playing the piano for the group, took over its operation and with Ken there handing out song books and helping with refreshments kept it going.
Ken has told me on several occasions that his whole life has been spent as a public servant. His goal in life is to make his community the best it can be. I believe that Karen put it best when she said “we love our community.” There aren’t many people better suited by temperament to be commissioner than Ken Shelton. He can also count on the unqualified help and support of his wife Karen. The right vote in the primary is a vote for Ken Shelton.
Stephen White
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.