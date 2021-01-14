To the editor:
The purpose of this letter is not to address the numerous claims of "fake news" uttered by President Trump prior to the election. Instead, the consequences of his utterances post-election are what are now important.
Over 155 million people voted in the Presidential Election, over 80 million voted for Biden/Harris and 75 million voted for Trump/Pence. Many Trump/Pence voters cannot accept the fact they are a minority.
President Trump has inflamed the situation by claiming "voter fraud." One of Indiana's senators, Mike Braun, as well as Congressman Jim Banks have enthusiastically and without reservation supported his position. This vocal and enthusiastic support is in spite of rulings by over 60 state and federal courts that (1) no evidence of fraud exists; (2) there is no basis to claim fraud. In fact, there were three recounts in Georgia affirming Trump lost!
Now, the dangerous delusion is that antifa members led the mob on Jan. 6. Once again, many Trump supporters are believing this lie, including some in Steuben County government.
When facts aren't the basis for an opinion, our country is in great peril.
Craig T. Benson
Angola
