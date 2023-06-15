To the editor:
Once again I write to say thank you for giving Kathryn Jean Lopez prominent space on your Opinion page.
At a time when dialogue is limited and monologue shutting down opposing views seems to be the norm, her articles are intelligent, balanced and always worth the thought provoking time to read.
We may not always agree with her views (often we do), but we always appreciate her well reasoned fact based arguments. She is a credit to your paper.
Peter Walters
Crooked Lake, Angola
