To the editor:
For April fools we have Michael J. Hicks. In a KPC publication, he continues to advise the opposite of what is rational for INDIANA.
He says that four-year college degrees are the answer to a supposed Indiana productivity problem. He is a faculty member from Ball State, which I suspect has one of the highest underemployment records for graduates and whose students have one of the highest number of student loan defaults — and that was before the Covid pandemic. Check out the bureau of labor statistics BLS.com for under-employment stats for their various degrees. Then check out the graduate numbers for Ball State degrees.
He blames government and their poor funding of schools for their poor performance. Maybe schools like his should be showing better results before we give them any more money? Meanwhile, the trade schools are doing much better at producing a more productive education and workforce.
Peter Keck
Lake James
