To the editor:
Another year, another election. In Angola, there are many signs for people wanting voters.
There are two people wanting to be commissioner of the middle district, both are qualified. I'm asking for votes for Jim Crowl. He has the experience, attends all meetings and has devoted his time in office for the growth of Steuben County. Why would you want to change?
Jim has been a life long resident of Steuben County. He grew up as a neighbor to my five children. Rode the same bus, went to the same school. I know him pretty well.
A commissioner, in my opinion, needs to be aware and alert to the functions of the district and yet be caring and giving to the people.
He attends the sports at Trine University and Angola High School. He is one of the flagmen for the Angola High School football team. At the 4-H Fair, he volunteers.
He hosted many early morning breakfasts for hunters on the opening day and also provided lunch.
In the fall he has a cider making day for food and fellowship. It provides the young children a peek into the past of how things were done.
In January when my husband passed away, Jim was here with homemade soup. On snow days he's here to plow out my driveway.
At his home he has many Christmas cactus plants. When they were all in bloom, I stopped there for Jim to give a tour to the Red Hat Ladies. He had to leave work to come. When we left, he went back to work. Just a day in the life of a commissioner.
He may not be in the limelight but he is behind the scenes giving and caring.
How could you not vote for that kind of person?
Leona Johnson
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.