To the editor:
Feb. 7 brought a light snow, or so I thought.
I told my wife I was going to the mailbox and pick up the daily newspaper. I opened the garage door, noticing a thin layer of snow on the driveway. I have gone to that mailbox many many times. This day was different.
I was about half-way there when suddenly I was airborne — an icy spot I didn't see!
I landed on my back, and being 90-years-young, I was unable to get up. While I was trying to crawl back to the garage, someone said, "are you alright?"
A very caring gentleman had stopped. H tried to get me up but could not. He hailed another car and another gentleman stopped to give him help. They got me on my feet and back to the house.
I will forever be in these kind gentlemen's debt.
During the time I must have become a little disoriented. I didn't remember whether I thanked them or not.
Once I bacame settled in my home again, I was trying to relax when the doorbell rang. Guess who? The man who stopped to help me was at my front door. He said, "I just came back to see if you were OK."
It's nice to know there are still people who care! Many would have gone right on by.
A big thank-you to Mark Nelson! You got a good one, Robbi.
I wish I knew who the other man was so I could thank him properly.
Abe Thalls
Pleasant Lake
