To the editor:
I am a member of a third generation family who has resided on Crooked Lake since the 1940s and would like to express my support of this project. I also wish to rebut arguments offered in the two Letters to the Editor published on Jan. 11.
First and foremost, there were NOT hundreds of people in opposition attending the two Board of Zoning Appeals meetings, as reported. It is estimated around 50 in opposition, attended each meeting — surely not "100s" and not even 100. Secondly, just over 130 people signed the petition that was provided to the Courts, a good number being couples. There are approximately 800 residences on Crooked Lake and surely at least 2,000 residents when including family. As you can see, this group is not of a sizable number by any means and are not representative of the majority! I might add the petition lists at least one person who is NOT in opposition to the project, so this questions the legitimacy of it.
I have been involved in discussion with some of those opposed to this project, since its inception. Following are their initial reasons that are simply not valid!
1. “Increased lake traffic — like Lake James.” Casey’s currently rents 26 docks. These will go away and will be replaced by 10 condo docks, so this alone suggests lake traffic will decrease.
2. “Road traffic” — will decrease substantially with the exit of the busy marina. One neighbor commented on the Facebook page that on summer weekends, traffic is excessive.
3. “Setting a precedent for a ‘floodgate’ of condo development.” There have been multiple-family dwellings (villas) on the lake’s third basing for more than 18 years, not to mention the Beach Club; both examples of multi-family dwellings accessing a common shoreline.
4. The condos will NOT “obstruct” any lake views.
5. As for “character of the lake,” that is purely subjective and not a stipulation in the Steuben County Zoning Ordinance.
Members of the group opposing the development, originally cited a loophole in the Zoning Ordinance that forbids condo development. Following the second BZA meeting, KPC Media stated in an article that those opposed "say the developers are using a loophole ...”
In the current petition to the court however, there is no mention of a loophole; but instead, other issues such as “the private drive being too narrow;” however, the private lane was not too narrow for a busy marina.
The appeals petition further states the project is exceeding sewer and water regulations by citing language in section 4.03 of the zoning ordinance; however, the petition’s language ignores the first paragraph of 4.03 that addresses non-conforming lots established prior to the effective date of the zoning ordinance. The paragraph states that lots of this type can be developed if they conform to section 22.03 of the zoning ordinance. As for density, setback and other issues cited in the appeals petition, the BZA determined the condo project proposal was in full compliance as indicated by their approval. It is seemingly apparent that opponents are “moving the goal posts” with their arguments.
Section 9.10 of the Steuben Zoning Ordinance pertains to the scope of lake-access lots and the condominium proposal meets requirements as determined by the BZA. The arguments and petition for a court to intercede in the BZA decision offer no valid reason for doing so whatsoever! Further, it is my opinion the appeals petition is an attempt at manipulation of the courts to circumvent established law, by presenting a slanted impression.
Mike Kirkhoff
Crooked Lake, Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.