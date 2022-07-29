To the editor:
It's time, "enough is enough."
Amendments 18 and 21 are perfect examples of how the will of the people should prevail, illustrated directly in Amendment 1 for the right of the people "to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
It's time the 2nd Amendment be revised and updated for this time, just like Amendment 26, which gave 18 year olds (who could go to war) the right to vote.
It's time to argue "a well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed," noting the Militia (capitalized), and a free State (note capitized) does not extend military weapons to children (under 18 similar to age of responsibility for the right to vote), or to the inebriate, or to legally diminished capacity, or to people who have a court protective order against them, and others without adequate training, licensing, or some responsible controls.
It's time to have a responsible, peaceable, logical argument, unfettered by monetized influencers. Military weapons should be kept by the militia of the States and responsible individuals, and not by crazed individuals hell-bent on murderous spectacle.
We have evolved beyond the gunslinger Wild West where some nut with a Gatling gun would take out every well-armed sheriff and every one in the bar, or school, before anyone gets off a shot.
Where would an "arms race end?" I'll see your Gatling gun, and raise with two tanks. I'll see your tanks, and raise with three missiles.
Surely we in the United States are smarter than that.
Instead, "how about a nice game of chess."
Mark Hansbarger
Clear Lake
