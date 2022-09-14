To the editor:
I was pleased to see that the Steuben County Council approved 5% pay increases plus bonuses for county employees. Not only are the raises deserved by the hard working and dedicated county employees, the raises will also make salaries more competitive with similar jobs in private industry and in other counties so we can retain the people we have.
I noted that the money for the bonuses comes from the $4 million that county has received under the American Rescue Plan Act. This act, passed by Congress in 2021, was to speed the recovery from the economic impact of the COVID pandemic. This was the act that provided $1,400 directly to many Americans.
The law also provided funds to small businesses to help them recover. It paid for vaccine distribution and testing kits. More than $10 billion was set aside to help farmers. Child tax credits and extended unemployment benefits could, according to a study from Columbia University, reduce poverty by a third and child poverty by 57%. The bills healthcare subsidies will mean that 1.3 million previously uninsured people could gain health coverage.
A CBS News poll showed that 75% of Americans approved of the bill.
Jim Banks voted against it.
Elten Powers
Pleasant Lake
