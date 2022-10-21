What were they thinking?
In June of this year, delegates to the Indiana State Republican Convention had the task of choosing a candidate for the office of Indiana Secretary of State.
The Secretary of State's office is, arguably, the most important state office after that of governor. The secretary of state, among other things, enforces state securities regulations and manages the state business services office. But, most importantly, the secretary of state is the chief election officer in charge of setting rules and supervising state wide elections.
Two of the candidates the delegates could have chosen were Holli Sullivan, the current secretary of state, or David Shelton, the Knox County clerk. Both, by all accounts are competent civil servants.
Instead the delegates selected Diego Morales. What were they thinking?
Morales has called the 2020 election a "scam." He wants to restrict voting by, among other things, cutting early voting time in half. He wants to set up an "election task force" to investigate "shenanigans." Since his fellow Republicans won all state wide offices and Trump got 57% of the vote here, I wonder what "shenanigans" he is referring to.
Morales worked in the secretary of state's office twice before. He was fired both time by fellow Republicans. In 2009 he was fired by Todd Rokita for "incomplete work," "inefficient execution" and "lack of focus." Back in the office in 2011, he was fired after a month on the job by Republican Charlie White for similar incompetence.
According the The Indianapolis Star, Morales has, to say the least, exaggerated his military experience.
As if that were not enough, Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, has acknowledge that he had, for at least a month, been aware of one of the sexual assault allegations against Morales
It is small wonder that Morales refuses to debate his opponent.
This being northeast Indiana, most voters will vote for Republican candidates in November. I would encourage them, however, to consider, instead of voting for Morales, to vote for attorney and U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Destiny Wells for this vital public office.
Elten Powers
Pleasant Lake
