To the editor:
On June 4, Steuben County Trails held our second annual Bike Safety Day for kids (and parents) at Commons Park. Over the last two years, our organization has provided almost 50 free bicycle helmets to children in our county, while also performing bicycle safety checks and leading kids through a bicycle safety course. We were blessed with another wonderful morning to promote safe cycling in our county and talk with parents and children about all things bicycle. This would not be possible without the kindness and generosity of the following organizations:
Angola Parks and Recreation ( Matt Hanna, Tabitha Griva)
Steuben County Tourism Bureau
Trek Bicycle Fort Wayne
Bike & Soul (Pete Wilson)
Fire & Italian Ice (Bill & Shari Harter)
The Herald Republican
WLKI
In addition, Ryan Sheets from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital was on hand to promote the program, Walk With A Doc, soon to launch in Angola on our trails. A special thanks to all the parents and children who attended this program. See you on the trails!
Jack Vrana
Angola
